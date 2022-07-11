Casper Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.93 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Casper has a total market capitalization of $162.68 million and $2.93 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00117051 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004895 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00017132 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00033263 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,996,188,941 coins and its circulating supply is 5,420,990,559 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars.

