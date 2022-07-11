CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.00

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 20604 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRPB. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 1.1% in the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 282,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC grew its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 131,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 17,712 shares during the last quarter.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Company Profile (NYSE:PRPB)

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

