CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.00

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 20604 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.
Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92.
CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Company Profile (NYSE:PRPB)
CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
