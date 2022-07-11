Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.93

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.93 and last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 2144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CGAU shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.57.

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 47.44% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $295.22 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -14.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 185,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Condire Management LP lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 6,065,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,793,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,689,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 150,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,668 shares during the last quarter. 37.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

