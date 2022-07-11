Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Price Target Cut to GBX 310

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 340 ($4.12) to GBX 310 ($3.75) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CAML. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 295 ($3.57) to GBX 310 ($3.75) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.21) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of CAML opened at GBX 221.50 ($2.68) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 240.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 238.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £389.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 582.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21. Central Asia Metals has a 1-year low of GBX 187.47 ($2.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 284.50 ($3.45).

In related news, insider Mike Prentis acquired 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 242 ($2.93) per share, with a total value of £13,915 ($16,850.33). Also, insider Mike Armitage acquired 16,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.00) per share, with a total value of £40,066.88 ($48,518.87).

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

