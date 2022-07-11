Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Receives $94.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.09) to GBX 95 ($1.15) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.91) to GBX 90 ($1.09) in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Centrica from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 140 ($1.70) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Centrica stock opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Centrica has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $4.48.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

