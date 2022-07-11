ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Trading Down 7%

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) shares traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.38 and last traded at $12.44. 49,189 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,929,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.38.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.

The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.76.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 107.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.96%. The company had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $30,367.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 589,597 shares in the company, valued at $8,036,207.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $3,655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,766,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,445,177.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,184,650 shares of company stock worth $32,965,004 in the last 90 days. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at $157,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in ChargePoint by 181.0% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 62,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 40,022 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in ChargePoint by 91.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,035,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,461,000 after acquiring an additional 970,212 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in ChargePoint by 35.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 111,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 28,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at $1,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

