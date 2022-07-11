Chia Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $13.92 Million (XCH)

Chia Network (XCH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Chia Network has a total market capitalization of $241.16 million and approximately $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chia Network coin can now be bought for $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chia Network has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00135980 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00016164 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

