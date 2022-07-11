Citigroup Cuts DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target to $118.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $138.00 to $118.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DASH. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on DoorDash from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $139.24.

Shares of DASH opened at $74.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.49. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of -48.99 and a beta of 1.15. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $257.25.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.10). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DoorDash will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total value of $4,097,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,593,190.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 163,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,373,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 229,733 shares of company stock valued at $16,675,159. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at $2,138,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 26,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 10,682 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,866,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,262,000 after buying an additional 495,226 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

