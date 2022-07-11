Citigroup Cuts Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Price Target to $62.00

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FWONA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Formula One Group from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Formula One Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.80.

NASDAQ:FWONA opened at $55.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of -72.66 and a beta of 1.12. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $40.63 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 7.73%.

In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $378,850 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Formula One Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

