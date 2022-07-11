Citigroup Cuts SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target to $52.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SEAS has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.11.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $43.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.39. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $76.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.23 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 18.25% and a negative return on equity of 690.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 7,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $558,107.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,308,316.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $770,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,948,909.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $69,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.