Citigroup Cuts SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target to $52.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
SEAS has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.11.
Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $43.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.39. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $76.57.
In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 7,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $558,107.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,308,316.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $770,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,948,909.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $69,000.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.