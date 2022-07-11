Citigroup Lowers BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Price Target to $10.00

BRC (NYSE:BRCCGet Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $13.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.34% from the company’s previous close.

BRCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on BRC from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BRC from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James downgraded BRC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on BRC in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on BRC from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Shares of NYSE BRCC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.23. 288,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,448. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.60. BRC has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

BRC (NYSE:BRCCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $4.11. The company had revenue of $65.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.12 million. On average, research analysts expect that BRC will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engaged Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRC in the first quarter valued at $334,442,000. Stormborn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BRC during the 1st quarter worth about $7,773,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BRC during the 1st quarter worth about $6,479,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in BRC during the 1st quarter worth about $6,188,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BRC in the 1st quarter worth about $2,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

