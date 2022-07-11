Citigroup Lowers United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $325.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price target on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered United Rentals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. OTR Global downgraded shares of United Rentals to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $376.00.

NYSE URI opened at $248.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $273.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $414.99.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 29.6 EPS for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,529.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its position in United Rentals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 11,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 34,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

