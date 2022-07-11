Citigroup Trims Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Target Price to $150.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $193.89.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $104.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.59 and a 200-day moving average of $144.07. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $89.03 and a 1 year high of $305.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.82 and a beta of 1.79.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

