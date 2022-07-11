Citigroup Trims Unity Software (NYSE:U) Target Price to $68.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Unity Software from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $110.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark started coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a sell rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.57.

Shares of U opened at $45.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.28. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.17 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Unity Software will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,186 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $312,623.34. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 221,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,398.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,433 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $224,998.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,748,100.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,338 shares of company stock worth $2,394,305 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regents of The University of California bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,031,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

