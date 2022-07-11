Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.36.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $36.31 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFG. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $510,236,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,095,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,753,000 after buying an additional 6,009,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,205,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 410.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,770,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,593,000 after buying an additional 4,641,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1,722.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,879,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,295,000 after buying an additional 3,666,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

