Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 52,320 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 75.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,523 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,320 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 167,461 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 13,482 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,910 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. 14.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NUV opened at $8.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.47. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $11.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

