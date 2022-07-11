Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,161 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,203,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976,631 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,316,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,735 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,173,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,901,952,000 after purchasing an additional 610,141 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,965 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,117,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $61.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.37. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.41 and a twelve month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

