Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,381 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 14,974 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $63.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.58 and a 200-day moving average of $71.52. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $62.09 and a 12 month high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

