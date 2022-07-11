Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,241 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Financial Corporation raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $24.94 on Monday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $30.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average is $27.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.