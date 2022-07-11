Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,870 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $23.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day moving average is $24.87.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.