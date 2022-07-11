Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.13 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,772 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,933,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,111,000 after acquiring an additional 79,417 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,254,000 after acquiring an additional 210,543 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,734,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,396,000 after acquiring an additional 72,815 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,070,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,453,000 after acquiring an additional 59,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,229,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,572,000 after acquiring an additional 12,491 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG opened at $234.41 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.19 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.88 and its 200-day moving average is $266.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.