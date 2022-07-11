Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.69 Million Investment in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 32,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 345.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

GTO opened at $48.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.09 and a 200-day moving average of $51.91. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $57.77.

