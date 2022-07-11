Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $8.46 Million Investment in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 165,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.86% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 18,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 53,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA JCPB opened at $48.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.65. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.01 and a 1 year high of $55.28.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.