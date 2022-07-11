Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,025 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after buying an additional 2,725,602 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after buying an additional 2,210,908 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $732,033,000 after buying an additional 552,493 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4,303.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $72,336,000 after buying an additional 351,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 919,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $185,091,000 after buying an additional 229,614 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

NYSE:BA opened at $137.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.11. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $241.15. The stock has a market cap of $81.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.83.

Boeing Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.