Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $32.98 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

