Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0906 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 18th.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years.
Shares of GLV stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,867. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $12.04.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
