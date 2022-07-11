Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RQI)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $14.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.48. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $18.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

