Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Down 10.2%

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) fell 10.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.04 and last traded at $54.12. 226,992 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 8,970,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.29.

COIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $380.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.24 and a 200-day moving average of $146.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 3.31.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($2.33). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 706,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,002,826.58. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 706,554 shares in the company, valued at $50,002,826.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,121,844 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,576 over the last 90 days. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 10.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,096 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

