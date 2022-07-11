Comerica Bank Acquires 7,936 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 471,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $49,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth about $49,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTX opened at $94.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $140.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

