Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $23,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APD. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

APD stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $232.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,517. The company has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.81.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

APD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.46.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

