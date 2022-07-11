Comerica Bank Buys 49,185 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,185 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.63% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $28,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $88,000.

DFAS opened at $48.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.10. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.42 and a 1 year high of $64.34.

