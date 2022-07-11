Comerica Bank Increases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $33,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,330 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 316.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $740,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,336 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,083.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 758,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $191,136,000 after acquiring an additional 694,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $168,964,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP opened at $209.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $218.72 and a 200 day moving average of $239.18. The company has a market capitalization of $131.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.43%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.18.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

