Comerica Bank Purchases 2,553 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Comerica Bank grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Comerica Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $94,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

IWF opened at $225.96 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.97 and a 12-month high of $311.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.38.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

