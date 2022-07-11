Comerica Bank Reduces Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $29,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 245.1% during the first quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Danaher by 6.0% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 14,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 7.7% in the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 16,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 4.8% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.07.

NYSE:DHR opened at $261.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.01. The company has a market cap of $190.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.57%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.