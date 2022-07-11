Comerica Bank Sells 1,127 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,802,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 0.6% of Comerica Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Comerica Bank owned 0.50% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $76,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $11,102,000. Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 533,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $134,205,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 49,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $23,850,000.

DFAC opened at $23.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average of $26.35. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33.

