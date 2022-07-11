Comerica Bank Sells 27,607 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 506,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,607 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $40,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIV. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,301,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Wiser Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 99,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $77.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.55. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

