Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Community Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Community Financial alerts:

TCFC opened at $36.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.82. The firm has a market cap of $205.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.80. Community Financial has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $41.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 million. Community Financial had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 12.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Community Financial will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCFC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 11.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 9,009 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in Community Financial by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Community Financial by 16.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Community Financial during the first quarter worth $574,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Community Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Financial (Get Rating)

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.