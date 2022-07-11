ContentBox (BOX) Reaches Market Cap of $467,410.57

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 11th. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $467,410.57 and $68,187.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00009212 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008517 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00215125 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000080 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000335 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

