Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Position Boosted by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,020,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Corteva makes up approximately 6.6% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $58,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 7.2% during the first quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,242,000 after buying an additional 7,321 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Corteva by 20.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

CTVA stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.80. The stock had a trading volume of 11,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,190,434. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $64.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.23.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.83%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

