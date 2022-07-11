Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,376 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.6% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $37,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on COST. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $498.07. The stock had a trading volume of 23,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $404.53 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $474.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $516.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.