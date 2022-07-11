Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Trading 1.7% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $46.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Coterra Energy traded as high as $27.27 and last traded at $26.75. 69,462 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,817,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.31.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy to $34.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 281,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,426,226.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,039 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,472,575,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,268,599,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,802,238,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,493,855,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,000,797,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 35.13%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.91%.

About Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

