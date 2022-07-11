Cowen Cuts Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $342.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $418.11.

NYSE:DE opened at $304.64 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $341.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $93.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

