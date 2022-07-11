Cowen Cuts Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $342.00

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2022

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $418.11.

NYSE:DE opened at $304.64 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $341.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $93.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.