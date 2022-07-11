Credit Suisse Group Lowers Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Price Target to CHF 700

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 750 to CHF 700 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LZAGY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lonza Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lonza Group from CHF 800 to CHF 785 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Lonza Group from CHF 835 to CHF 702 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Lonza Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lonza Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $771.75.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LZAGY opened at $57.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.68. Lonza Group has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $86.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.0895 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th.

Lonza Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, and Capsules and Health Ingredients divisions. The Biologics division engages in the contract development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.