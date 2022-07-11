Crown Achieves Market Cap of $405,049.90 (CRW)

Crown (CRW) traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Crown has a total market cap of $405,049.90 and $8.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crown has traded down 34.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Crown coin can now be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crown Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 30,065,168 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

