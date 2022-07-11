CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CTIC has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, June 6th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.29.

NASDAQ CTIC opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.88. CTI BioPharma has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09.

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CTI BioPharma will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,166. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 91,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $556,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,121 shares in the company, valued at $122,335.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,500 shares of company stock worth $1,469,920 over the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleichroeder LP boosted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 1,443.9% in the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 3,859,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,707 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the first quarter worth $6,555,000. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth $3,034,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the first quarter worth $4,726,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 8,800,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,825,000 after purchasing an additional 836,029 shares in the last quarter. 47.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

