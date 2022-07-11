CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Major Shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Acquires 755 Shares

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.56 per share, with a total value of $13,257.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 929,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,321,809.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 514 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $8,907.62.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,341 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $23,910.03.

On Thursday, June 30th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 184 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $3,264.16.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 109 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.78 per share, with a total value of $1,938.02.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 622 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $10,909.88.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 3,422 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $60,021.88.

On Friday, June 17th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 6,824 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $115,530.32.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 5,410 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $95,973.40.

On Monday, June 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 7,329 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.86 per share, with a total value of $130,895.94.

On Thursday, June 9th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 100 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800.00.

Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.53. The company had a trading volume of 57,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,939. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $371.65 million, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.19. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $22.46.

CTO Realty Growth ( NYSE:CTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.3733 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.69%.

CTO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Jonestrading increased their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $25.00 to $26.67 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTO. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

