Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target Cut to $145.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CFR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.10.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $118.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $147.39.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 30.15%. The company had revenue of $373.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Chris Avery acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $131.55 per share, with a total value of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Farmer Steven Patrick purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at $18,444,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 14,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers (Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.