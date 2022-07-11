Curran Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 118.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,415 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.8% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $256,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $72.02. The stock had a trading volume of 24,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,356. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.86 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.35.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.