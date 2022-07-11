Curran Financial Partners LLC Reduces Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Curran Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,165 shares during the quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 33,301.1% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 510,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,655,000 after acquiring an additional 508,841 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,480,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,352,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,991,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 117.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 111,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 60,382 shares in the last quarter.

FSTA traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.86. The stock had a trading volume of 143 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,843. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.27. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a one year low of $40.91 and a one year high of $49.03.

