Cyclone Protocol Price Reaches $35.56 on Top Exchanges (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. In the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $934,599.68 and approximately $8,254.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be purchased for $35.56 or 0.00176737 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005487 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.41 or 0.00568632 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Cyclone Protocol

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

